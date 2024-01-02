Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 3 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 141,086,312 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 16,507 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Prices: USD 19,27 - 57 shares USD 23,13 - 2.418 shares USD 0 - 14.032 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Cancellation: 329,069 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 140,773,750 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66