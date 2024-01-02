Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.01.2024

WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07
Stuttgart
02.01.24
08:11 Uhr
41,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 3 January 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07      
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation    
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 141,086,312 shares   
---------------------------------------------------------
Increase:            16,507 shares      
---------------------------------------------------------
Prices:             USD 19,27 - 57 shares  
                 USD 23,13 - 2.418 shares
                 USD 0 - 14.032 shares  
---------------------------------------------------------
Cancellation:          329,069 shares     
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  140,773,750 shares   
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001       
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE          
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224         
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
