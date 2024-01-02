Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech & Chong Roll Into the Empire State With NorthEast Extracts

Cheech & Chong's Partnership with NorthEast Extracts is bringing New Yorkers expanded access to products and an all-new cannabis experience.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Cheech & Chong, the iconic cannabis trailblazers, proudly announce the expansion of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company products into New York through a partnership with NorthEast Extracts, LLC.

This strategic collaboration signifies a groundbreaking shift in the cannabis experience for New Yorkers. Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., together with NorthEast Extracts, is bringing their pioneering product philosophy and focus on terpene-modulated experiences to the Empire State. This innovative approach allows Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. to offer users a precisely tailored experience with their products, simplifying the product selection process for consumers at all levels of cannabis knowledge.

Joey Marin, Chief Product Officer of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., explained: "In the cannabis consumer's mind, there is a lot of focus on the indica or sativa classifications, which are becoming obsolete with increased product education. We try to go deeper than that when it comes to our products. We focus on expressing the importance of terpenes, the aromatic compounds in cannabis that contribute to the flavors, scents, and more importantly, the effects. By crafting products based on terpene profiles, it's not about just picking a strain; it's about choosing the kind of experience you want."

NorthEast Extracts, recognized for its dedication to quality and innovation, aligns seamlessly with Cheech & Chong's product philosophy. Together, they are putting the power in the hands of consumers, allowing them to choose products and experiences that align with their unique preferences and desires. New Yorkers can now curate their cannabis journey, selecting precisely the terpene-driven experiences they seek.

Cheech Marin expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: "Bringing Cheech and Chong's Cannabis to New York is a dream come true. Our partnership with NorthEast Extracts is not just about products; it's about creating a cannabis community that embraces diversity and caters to everyone's unique preferences while being accessible."

Tommy Chong emphasized the importance of accessibility, stating: "It's not just about coming to New York, which is amazing by itself. It's about doing it our way, the Cheech & Chong way, which means something for everyone. We want to give an amazing experience to everyone who seeks one."

Eric Lundquist, Founder of NorthEast Extracts, commented on the collaboration, saying: "Our partnership with Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. is a win-win for New York. By joining forces, we're delivering outstanding products and cultivating a sense of community and shared passion for cannabis, and no one knows cannabis better than Cheech & Chong."

Together, NorthEast Extracts and Cheech & Chong are looking to ignite a cannabis revolution for New Yorkers. They are dedicated to empowering individuals by making cannabis more accessible, allowing the plant to take center stage in creating a community-engaged cannabis experience in the heart of the Big Apple.

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company:

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today.

About NorthEast Extracts:

Northeast Extracts is a leading cGMP Adult Use Conditional Processor/Manufacturer in New York State that specializes in superior cannabis extraction and the production of premium edibles. Their advanced facility combines cutting-edge extraction methods and expert knowledge to create high-quality cannabis products. Committed to sustainability and meeting the highest industry standards, their products range from pure oils to diverse edibles, ensuring an authentic experience. NorthEast Extracts adheres to strict compliance and transparency in all its processes, aiming to redefine the cannabis landscape in New York State with a dedication to excellence.

Cheech & Chong is a registered trademark and licensed to Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

