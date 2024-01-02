First North Denmark: Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S - increase

New shares in Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 January 2024. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants. Name: Scandinavian Medical Solutions --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061675006 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SMSMED --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 27,316,666 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 185,333 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 27,501,999 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 118,666 shares - DKK 1.50 · 66,667 shares - DKK 1.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 236967 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S