WKN: A3DFA3 | ISIN: DK0061675006 | Ticker-Symbol: K41
Frankfurt
02.01.24
09:15 Uhr
1,000 Euro
+0,014
+1,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.01.2024 | 14:10
110 Leser
First North Denmark: Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S - increase

New shares in Scandinavian Medical Solutions A/S will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 January 2024. The new shares
are issued due to exercise of warrants. 



Name:              Scandinavian Medical Solutions
---------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061675006         
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SMSMED            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 27,316,666 shares       
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             185,333 shares        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  27,501,999 shares       
---------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       ·  118,666 shares - DKK 1.50
                 ·  66,667 shares - DKK 1.00 
---------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.04           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     236967            
---------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
