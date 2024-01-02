Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified healthcare company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing, low-dose interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine, announced that on December 29, 2023, the Company received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"). The notice informed Ainos that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule") for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

On January 5, 2023, Ainos was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's common shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days. This requirement was met on December 28, 2023.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company engaged in developing innovative medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. In addition to its proprietary therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon, Ainos has also expanded its product portfolio to include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and COVID-19 POCTs. Powered by its AI Nose platform, the lead POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, is a telehealth-friendly POCT for women's health and certain common STIs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

