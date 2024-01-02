Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - Goldbank Mining Corporation (TSXV: GLB) ("Goldbank") is very pleased to announce that Mr. Jerry Lozynsky was appointed to Goldbank's Board of Directors on December 29, 2023.

Mr. Lozynsky brings to Goldbank a wealth of experience earned over four decades building value as an owner and manager of Canadian midstream oil and gas companies specializing in all facets of pipeline services including construction, integrity, maintenance and rehab. Jerry is the former president of JEDCO Energy Services Corp. and TESTCO Western Corp. Prior to founding JEDCO and TESTCO Mr. Lozynsky was Marine Pipeline's project manager overseeing and responsible for massive projects valued up to $600 million throughout Canada for clients including TC Energy Corporation, Enbridge Inc., Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Nova Chemicals Corporation.

Mr. Lozynsky joins Goldbank's Board of Directors with Mr. Frank Garofalo. Mr. Garofalo earned a Bachelor of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science from the University of Michigan and a Harvard MBA. Mr. Garofalo is a member of the MIT Venture Mentoring Service. Mr. Garofalo brings to Goldbank more than three decades of experience as a Management Consultant and Corporate Finance Advisor on special assignments for Chief Executive Officers and boards of directors, assisting companies of up to over $10 billion in size in technology driven markets across the U.S. and Europe.

Goldbank Mining Corporation is a Canadian exploration company ramping up exploration and development at its Leota Gold Project located in the historic Klondike placer gold fields near Dawson City, Yukon, Canada. The world class placer goldfields of the Klondike District have reportedly produced more than 20 million ounces of placer gold. Goldbank is searching for the hard rock source of the Klondike's placer gold.

