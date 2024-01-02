Scientists from Finland have built an experimental system that allows the drying of woody biomass with solar thermal energy and a heat pump. They claim PV may play a complementary role in the proposed setup.Researchers from the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have demonstrated a hybrid system for drying woody biomass that utilizes both solar thermal energy and a heat pump. "We have indeed considered the possibility of powering the heat pump with PV," corresponding author Tomi Thomasson told pv magazine. "However, relying solely on PV is not deemed feasible, given the limited solar hours ...

