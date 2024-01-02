Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.

First Nine Months 2023 Financial Results (Ended September 30, 2023), and 2022 comparative results First 9 Months 2023 First 9 Months 2022 CHANGE Revenues $ 294.2 million $ 310.7 million (5.3)% Operating Profit $ 0.1 million $ 3.8 million (97.1)% Net Income $ 1.1 million $ 0.6 million 93.8% EPS1 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 66.7%

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $294.2 million, a decrease of 5.3% from $310.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to revenue decreases across the Company's Thailand and North Asia regions. Net revenue in the Company's Thailand region decreased by 13.7%, the decrease was due to the slowdown in global economy and the decrease in government spending on infrastructure. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region decreased by 25.0%, which was mainly the result of the ongoing Sino-American trade war. Revenues in the Company's Rest of World ("ROW") region increased by 13.2%, which was due to strong demand in the construction sector in Australia and the completion of public sector projects in Singapore. The Company's North Asia region includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; the Thailand region consists of operations and sales within Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.1 million, a decrease of 97.1% from operating profit of $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Operating profit margin decreased from a profit of 1.23% in 2022 to a profit of 0.04% in 2023. In the Thailand region, the operating profit margin decreased from 2.51% in 2022 to (3.78)% in 2023. The operating profit fell following a decline in higher-margin Thai government projects and the fluctuation of copper prices. In the North Asia region, the operating profit margin increased from 0.69% in 2022 to 3.21% in 2023, resulting from the reversal of the provision for employee benefits and pensions expenses. The ROW region's operating profit margin increased from 1.22% in 2022 to 3.21% in 2023 due to the increase in sales volumes and gross profit in Australia.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $17.9 million, compared to $18.6 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net profit attributable to APWC shareholders was $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net profit of $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 20.62 million and 19.82 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $38.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $54.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Current assets totaled $275.1 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $299.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Working capital was $147.8 million as of September 30, 2023. Short-term bank loans were $57.1 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of 25.3% from $45.6 million at December 31, 2022. The Company had $2.8 million in long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2023, compared to $12.2 million in long-term debt as of December 31, 2022. Shareholder's equity attributable to APWC was $145.1 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $151.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

APWC reported cash used in operating activities of $14.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to cash provided by operating activities in the amount of $5.7 million in the corresponding period in 2022. The cash outflow from operating activities was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales. The Company reported $3.6 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.5 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2022. The increase in cash used in investing activities in the nine months of 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in purchases of property, plant and equipment and short-term bank deposits in 2023. APWC reported $5.1 million in cash inflows from financing activities during the first nine months of 2023, compared to $6.5 million in cash inflows from financing activities in the same period of 2022. The decrease was due to the Company's capital increase in 2022.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company's major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Non-Audited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 294,210 310,734 Cost of sales (276,619 ) (289,267 ) Gross profit 17,591 21,467 Other operating income 390 944 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,854 ) (18,589 ) Other operating expenses (17 ) (4 ) Operating profit 110 3,818 Finance costs (1,814 ) (1,124 ) Finance income 137 82 Share of loss of associates (1 ) (1 ) Exchange loss (852 ) (1,309 ) Other income 976 1,691 Other expense - (3 ) (Loss)/Profit before tax (1,444 ) 3,154 Income tax expense 640 (1,700 ) (Loss)/Profit for the period (804 ) 1,454 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 1,116 576 Non-controlling interests (1,920 ) 878 (804 ) 1,454 Basic and diluted profit per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227 19,819,561

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Non-Audited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 US$'000 US$'000 (Loss)/Profit for the period (804 ) 1,454 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil (11,141 ) (22,393 ) (11,141 ) (22,393 ) Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 446 (1,499 ) Income tax effect (89 ) 300 357 (1,199 ) Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans 152 378 Income tax effect (30 ) (75 ) 122 303 Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (10,662 ) (23,289 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (11,466 ) (21,835 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (6,542 ) (15,522 ) Non-controlling interests (4,924 ) (6,313 ) (11,466 ) (21,835 )

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars) As of

September 30,

2023

(Non-audited) As of

December 31,

2022

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 38,523 54,017 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 775 39 Trade receivables 76,590 81,982 Other receivables 2,759 2,397 Contract assets 4,187 12,450 Due from related parties 7,893 11,018 Inventories 133,021 130,608 Prepayments 6,268 3,341 Other current assets 5,109 3,673 275,125 299,525 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,186 1,553 Property, plant and equipment 46,038 50,713 Right of use assets 2,872 3,432 Investment properties 4,811 5,250 Intangible assets 131 139 Investments in associates 755 805 Deferred tax assets 7,689 7,143 Other non-current assets 3,039 2,459 67,521 71,494 Total assets 342,646 371,019

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars) As of

September 30, 2023

(Non-audited) As of

December 31, 2022

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 57,115 45,576 Trade and other payables 41,399 39,891 Due to related parties 10,603 16,613 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 19 6 Accruals 8,427 21,218 Current tax liabilities 978 2,432 Employee benefit liabilities 2,189 1,947 Financial lease liabilities 608 627 Other current liabilities 5,939 5,289 127,277 133,599 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2,849 12,155 Employee benefit liabilities 7,310 7,693 Lease liabilities 1,498 1,947 Deferred tax liabilities 4,036 4,197 15,693 25,992 Total liabilities 142,970 159,591 Equity Issued capital 206 206 Additional paid-in capital 118,103 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 55,180 54,064 Other components of equity (28,398 ) (20,740 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 145,053 151,595 Non-controlling interests 54,623 59,833 Total equity 199,676 211,428 Total liabilities and equity 342,646 371,019

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Non-Audited) (In thousands of US Dollars) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 US$'000 US$'000 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (13,982 ) 5,701 Net cash used in investing activities (3,575 ) (1,477 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,097 6,512 Effect of exchange rate (3,034 ) (5,726 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (15,494 ) 5,010 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 54,017 42,512 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 38,523 47,522

1 The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 20,616,227 and 19,819,561 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.