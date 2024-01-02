ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signature Aviation, the world's largest private aviation terminal operator, has acquired Meridian, an award-winning private aviation company with bases in Teterboro, NJ (TEB) and Hayward, CA (HWD). This transaction will result in:

More opportunities to invest in the field and promote aviation services.

An expanded network of FBO and hangar locations that our customers can rely on when they travel.

A strengthened commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience.

More opportunities for team members of both companies.

" We're excited to welcome Meridian into the Signature family given our shared mission to operate safely and provide excellent customer service and a great team member experience," said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature Aviation. " Meridian has a phenomenal history of exceptional service that we look forward to preserving and leveraging across our network."

" We embarked on this journey having a strong sense of which company would best build on the incredible legacy we've created, delivering award-winning service to our customers and treating our team members like family," said Ken Forester, CEO of Meridian. " Signature is best positioned to do just that through their great network, providing even more services to our customers and opportunities to our people."

The transaction was completed on January 1, 2024, and Meridian's TEB and HWD bases joined Signature's global network of more than 200 locations in 27 countries across five continents. Over the coming months, both teams will be working on a seamless transition that includes incorporating best practices from both companies, enhancing site plans, updating branding and integrating Meridian's team members into Signature's family.

ABOUT SIGNATURE AVIATION

Signature Aviation is one of the world's preeminent global aviation companies, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation customers. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents. The United States is the company's largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports. The company also offers over 14 million square feet of multi-use office and hangar real estate, providing unique network-wide benefits and advantages to customers who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian is an award-winning, private aviation company with Fixed Base Operator (FBO) locations at Teterboro Airport (TEB) near New York City and Hayward Executive Airport (HWD) near San Francisco. The company also offers aircraft detailing, cleaning and decontamination services at its Teterboro facility. Meridian has earned numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional customer service: 2023 AIN FBO Survey - Meridian Teterboro was voted in the Top 10% of FBOs in the Americas and #1 in the Northeast; Meridian Hayward was voted in the Top 20% of FBOs and ranked #3 in the San Francisco/Oakland metro area. Both locations were ranked the #1 FBO at their respective airports by AIN readers. 2023 Professional Pilot PRASE Survey - Meridian Teterboro was ranked the #1 FBO at TEB and voted among the Top 12 Best FBOs and Top 6 Best Independent FBOs in the US.

Meridian facilities have been recognized for achieving some of the highest safety standards in the industry. Both Meridian Teterboro and Meridian Hayward are CAA Preferred FBOs at their respective airports, IS-BAH Stage II certified, NATA Safety 1st and NATA Safety 1st Clean approved.

For more information, please visit our website at meridian.aero.

