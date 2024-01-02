Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loans issued by Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A on STO Structured Products (2/24)

Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A has applied to have its bond loans delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the delisting with effect from January 02, 2024. ISIN Last Trading Day ------------------------------ SE0012116051 02/01/2024 SE0012256667 02/01/2024 SE0012324044 02/01/2024 SE0012454858 02/01/2024 SE0012596237 02/01/2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB