02.01.2024 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loans issued by Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A on STO Structured Products (2/24)

Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A has applied to have its bond
loans delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted
the delisting with effect from January 02, 2024. 



  ISIN   Last Trading Day
------------------------------
SE0012116051    02/01/2024
SE0012256667    02/01/2024
SE0012324044    02/01/2024
SE0012454858    02/01/2024
SE0012596237    02/01/2024
               

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer
surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm
AB
