Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.: MRES: M2MMA Gears Up for a Landmark Year in 2024

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology, specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the following updates with its M2MMA division:

As M2MMA embarks on 2024, the organization is poised for an exhilarating and pivotal year, marking its debut on the international stage. The upcoming year will launch M2MMA into the global spotlight with international promotions spanning Asia, Africa, and the UAE. This expansion represents a significant milestone in M2MMA's journey, showcasing its commitment to becoming a leading name in global sports entertainment.

2023 was a period of significant achievements for M2MMA. The organization successfully established essential frameworks and brought together an elite management team. A highlight of this progress was the appointment of Chris Cannon as General Manager. Cannon, a former professional athlete with a career that extends over 30 countries and five continents, brings a wealth of experience in global sports entertainment, athlete management, media relations, and promotion. Chris is enthusiastic, stating, "I am honored and excited to join the M2MMA team as General Manager. I have been a fan of mixed martial arts and combat sports for 16 years, and I believe it is the most exciting sport on the planet to watch.

I look forward to working hard with the team at M2MMA to provide these modern-day gladiators the platform they deserve to showcase their incredible skills and immense courage while simultaneously exciting and inspiring fans worldwide with a truly immersive experience. Coming from a background in professional sports, I instantly resonated with the values and goals of M2MMA to support athletes in being the best versions of themselves. In turn, it also integrates the fans into every aspect of that journey, giving unique insight and opportunity to support their hero's rise to victory."

In a recent media engagement, Jade Sirisompan, M2MMA's COO, was featured on the popular Fruiting Body Podcast with host Brendan O'Neil. Renowned as one of Thailand's most influential podcasts, this platform allowed Sirisompan to share insights into M2MMA's new global initiatives and its role in elevating regional fighters to the international stage. The entire podcast with Jade Sirisompan can be accessed here.

Jade discussed the abundance of talent in the Asian region and M2MMA's strategic positioning. M2MMA has already confirmed a complete fight card for its upcoming event in Phuket, Thailand, scheduled for the Easter weekend.

The inaugural Phuket promotion promises an electrifying start to the year. It will feature a World Muaythai Organization (WMO) sanctioned fight card, including four MMA and four Muay Thai bouts, highlighted by a WMO female title fight. This event is not just a competition but a celebration of martial arts, showcasing the skill and spirit of fighters from various disciplines.

Behind the scenes, M2MMA Chairman Jeff Robinson and M2MMA CEO Victor Lange are working diligently to transform and evolve M2MMA into an independent publicly traded entity. Currently operating as a division of M2Bio Sciences, M2MMA is poised to maintain its strong connection with its parent company during and after the transition. This strategic shift is designed to unlock hidden value, bolster M2MMA's global presence, and continue to shine as a critical facet of M2Bio Sciences' operations.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, M2MMA is setting its sights on broadening its operational footprint and exploring potential locations such as Singapore in 2025. The organization is also committed to forging new partnerships in MMA, Muay Thai, and the science and technology sectors, further solidifying its position in the sports world.

In line with its commitment to health and athlete care, M2MMA has made a conscious decision to avoid partnerships with organizations tied to gambling, alcohol, or tobacco industries. This stance underscores M2MMA's dedication to being an industry leader in promoting health and well-being within the sports community.

Victor Lange (M2MMA, CEO) shares, "As a former PGA Tour professional who has traveled extensively across countries and continents, I understand the physical and mental strain that athletes endure over time. This is especially true in MMA, where the demands and pressures are significantly greater. It's gratifying to offer a platform that supports our athletes in maintaining their optimal performance levels."

For the latest updates and detailed information, follow M2MMA on our official website, www.m2mma.com, and across all major social media platforms, which can be found below. Join us on this exciting journey as M2MMA continues to redefine the landscape of combat sports and entertainment.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the ticker "MRES."

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES )

CONTACT:

www.m2bio.co

jeff@m2bio.co

+27 72 333 2148

Find M2MMA on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com