Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (FSE FR20) (OTCQB: FRERF) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the granting of stock options to management, advisors and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options entitle the holders (a total of six persons, three of whom are members of management) to purchase a total of 1,100,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.09 per common share. The stock options have a term of five years and vest over a 24-month period.

About Fremont

Fremont's mine-finding management team has assembled a portfolio of potential world-class copper-gold mineral opportunities within the central Tethyan belt of Armenia, and controls two advanced gold exploration projects in Nevada.

