Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (3/24)

At the request of Mackmyra Svensk Whiskey AB, Mackmyra Svensk Whiskey AB equity right will be traded on First North as from January 4, 2024. Security name: Mackmyra Svensk Whiskey AB TO 1 B ------------------------------------------------- Short name: MACK TO 1 B ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021146966 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 316592 ------------------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new B-share at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's B-share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period from and including May 3 to May 17, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.14 and no more than SEK 0.46 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 20, 2024 - May 31, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 28, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.