02.01.2024 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (3/24)

At the request of Mackmyra Svensk Whiskey AB, Mackmyra Svensk Whiskey AB equity
right will be traded on First North as from January 4, 2024. 



Security name: Mackmyra Svensk Whiskey AB TO 1 B
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:   MACK TO 1 B           
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021146966           
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  316592              
-------------------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) warrant entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new B-share 
     at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the  
     volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's B-share 
     on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period from and including 
     May 3 to May 17, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.14 and no more than SEK 
     0.46 per share.                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 20, 2024 - May 31, 2024.                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 28, 2024.                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
