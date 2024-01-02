Cosmetic Implants Market to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 9.67%, Accruing Valuation of $19.54 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Evolving Beauty Standards, Projects Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Cosmetic Implants Market size was recorded at USD 9.34 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 19.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.67% through the projection period of 2023-2030. The market for cosmetic implants holds great potential, fueled by the worldwide aspiration for beauty and self-improvement, accompanied by evolving beauty ideals and an increasing emphasis on physical attractiveness. With the goal of enhancing self-assurance and self-belief, there is a growing inclination toward cosmetic implants. Moreover, technological advancements have enhanced the safety and efficacy of these procedures, making them appealing to a broader range of individuals.

Cosmetic implants are devices utilized in medical procedures to improve or modify a person's physical appearance. These implants are often utilized in aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries to achieve desired cosmetic outcomes. Cosmetic implants have a wide range of applications, including breast augmentation, facial enhancement, buttock augmentation, reconstructive surgery, dermal fillers, and other cosmetic enhancements. Breast implants are utilized to enhance breast size, while facial implants are used to enhance facial symmetry and contours. Procedures like buttock implants or fat grafting are employed to achieve a fuller and more aesthetically pleasing appearance of the buttocks.

Trending Now: Sientra® Takes Center Stage with High-Strength Cohesive Silicone Gel Breast Implants Launch in Canada

In July 2023, Canadian plastic surgeons gained access to the latest generation of breast implants with the approval of Sientra, the first manufacturer of silicone gel breast implants to receive approval from Health Canada in almost two decades. Distributed by Clarion Medical Technologies, Sientra boasts clinically proven low complication rates. The High-Strength Cohesive Silicone Gel Breast Implants by Sientra are supported by novel gel technology and clinically proven data, affirming an unparalleled safety profile.

With the Sientra Platinum20 Warranty Program offering the most comprehensive coverage in the industry, Sientra stands out. Additionally, Sientra is the sole brand of breast implants in Canada that is exclusively accessible through board-certified plastic surgeons, enhancing patient safety.

The global Cosmetic Implants Market is segmented as:

By Product Type

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Buttock Implants

Dermal Fillers

Others

Growing Consumer Preference for Breast Implant Procedure to Aid Market Progress

On the basis of product type, the breast implants segment held the largest share of the global cosmetic implants market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue leading the market in the foreseeable future. With the evolving preferences of consumers, a notable surge is expected in the demand for various cosmetic implant procedures in the market. This increased demand will prioritize safety, the attainment of natural-looking outcomes, and the preference for minimally invasive options.

By Material Type

Silicone Implants

Saline Implants

Polymers

Biological Implants

Others

Demand for Biological Implants to Rise Due to Growing Consumer Preference for Natural and Biocompatible Materials

In terms of material type, the biological implants segment led the global cosmetic implants market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast timeframe. The rise in demand for biological implants can be attributed to the growing interest in using natural and biocompatible materials for cosmetic enhancements. Patients are now more inclined to opt for safer and sustainable options, leading to the expansion of this segment. As technology progresses and ethical concerns gain significance, this trend is expected to continue in the near future.

Rising Customer Inclination Toward Improving Physical Features and Bolster Their Self-assurance to Drive Market Development

The cosmetic implants market is fueled by the increasing significance of self-confidence and physical appearance among people. In our contemporary society, where aesthetics holds great value, people are more inclined to invest in treatments that improve their physical features and bolster their self-assurance. This psychological motivation drives the desire for cosmetic implants, specifically in procedures such as breast augmentation and facial enhancements.

The rising demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical treatments is expected to have a positive impact on the global market. Alongside the enduring popularity of surgical implants, there is an emerging preference for less invasive alternatives such as dermal fillers and fat grafting. These procedures offer advantages such as shorter recovery periods, less discomfort, and lower risks compared to traditional surgeries. This shift is attracting a broader range of patients and creating significant opportunities for growth.

North America to Dominate Cosmetic Implants Market Due to Presence of Advanced Healthcare Facilities

North America emerged as the largest market for cosmetic implants in 2022 and is likely to experience significant growth in the years to come. The regional market growth is boosted by several major factors, including high levels of disposable income, a societal emphasis on physical attractiveness, and the presence of advanced healthcare facilities. North America serves as a major center for cosmetic implant surgeries, due to its well-developed cosmetic surgery industry and a large number of certified plastic surgeons. The region experiences a consistent demand for procedures such as breast augmentation, facial enhancements, and other aesthetic treatments, which is driven by growing consumer awareness and the influence of media.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global cosmetic implants market are focusing on several business growth strategies such as product innovations and partnerships to expand their product line. For instance, Zimvie, a cosmetic implant company, introduced its state-of-the-art TSX implant in November 2022. The TSX implant incorporates advanced design and materials, aiming to enhance clinical outcomes in implant procedures. This innovative solution offers benefits to both patients and medical professionals, improving the overall quality of implant procedures.

Leading companies in the global cosmetic implants market include:

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sientra, Inc.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

GC Aesthetics

Cereplas

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Silimed Group

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

