CDISC announces industry veteran Chris Decker is joining the organization as its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 2, 2024, succeeding Dave Evans who will be transitioning into retirement after decades of outstanding service to CDISC.

Chris is recognized industry wide as a leading technology and standards expert for designing, developing, and implementing complex process and technology solutions. He brings years of experience serving in various executive-level positions across software development, clinical research, and consulting organizations. Chris joins CDISC after a fifteen-year tenure at Instem (d-wise) where he was most recently the Vice President, Clinical Solutions defining and implementing the strategy for the company's clinical products. Over the last 20 years, he has been involved with CDISC as a volunteer, an implementer, and a member of the CDISC Board of Directors focused on driving innovation through standards. He was previously a member of the PHUSE Board of Directors and one of the founding members of the FDA/PHUSE Computational Science collaboration.

"Chris's extensive clinical data expertise and strong industry relationships, combined with his passion for integrating technology and standards are a perfect fit for CDISC. I am excited about Chris taking the helm as the organization continues to move toward technology-based standards future and cultivates deeper relationships with all our stakeholders and partners," stated Dave Evans, previous CDISC President and CEO.

Current chairperson of the CDISC board of directors Erik Pulkstenis remarked, "We thank Dave for his leadership and vision in guiding CDISC over the past several years. During his tenure, CDISC has continued to expand its impact within the scientific community. We are extremely excited to welcome Chris Decker to the helm of CDISC. Chris brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial leadership, technical and industry expertise, and personal drive and energy. These will serve the organization well as Chris leads CDISC forward."

In accepting the appointment, CDISC's new President and CEO said, "I am excited about the opportunity to lead CDISC in the next phase of their journey to advance clinical research standards. Dave Evans and the CDISC organization have done an exceptional job over the last three years setting the foundation for transformative change. I look forward to working with the exceptional CDISC team and the global user community to move towards expanding the breadth and depth of our work to realize the vision of digital transformation from study design through submission, driving more meaningful clinical research." Chris received his MS in Statistics from North Carolina State University and his BA in Statistics from Virginia Tech.

ABOUT CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), recommended by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and adopted by the world's leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization with administrative offices in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world.

