Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
[02.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,093,351.00
|USD
|0
|51,197,989.72
|6.3259
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|15,736,285.33
|5.4139
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|651,001.00
|GBP
|0
|5,540,623.32
|8.5109
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|179,997.00
|GBP
|0
|1,354,773.67
|7.5266