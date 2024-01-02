Anzeige
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
02.01.24
08:09 Uhr
0,408 Euro
-0,008
-1,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4410,48518:04
Dow Jones News
02.01.2024 | 16:31
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Total Voting Rights 
02-Jan-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Total Voting Rights 
 
2 January 2024: As at 31 December 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 672,676,547 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, 
each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury. 
The above figure of 672,676,547 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1. 
 
Enquiries 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Clare Gilligan 
Company Secretary   +44 (0) 2034028385 
 
 
ENDS 
 
 
 
 
About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank services 2.8 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains 
one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for 
service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey 
in August 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, 
"Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by 
Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 
2021. 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone 
through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank 
offers customers real choice. 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC. 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS 
website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval. 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO 
newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  295033 
EQS News ID:  1806873 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2024 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
