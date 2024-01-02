Fly Solartech Solutions Srl's new 60-cell modules have a power conversion efficiency of 17.87% and a temperature coefficient of -0.27% per degree Celsius. The company offers the panels with 300 W, CEI-021-certified microinverters featuring 96.5% peak efficiency.Italy-based Fly Solartech Solutions Srl has developed new plug-and-play TOPCon solar modules for deployment on balconies and terraces. "The module can be installed in less than 10 minutes," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The 350 W panel is made up of 60 high-efficiency full-black M6 TOPCon cells and is produced at our factory ...

