The Lebanese parliament has ratified a new law that allows peer-to-peer renewable energy trading between private sector entities, in addition to enshrining net metering in the country's legal system for the first time.On Dec. 14, the Lebanese parliament passed the Decentralized Renewable Energy Law (DRE), which deals with two types of regulations: net-metering and peer-to-peer contracts between private sector entities. Pierre El Khoury, general director and president of the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) board, told pv magazine that the "LCEC expects the DRE law will create momentum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...