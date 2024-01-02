LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced positive topline data from the PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin (LP352), a potentially best-in-class and highly selective, oral, novel 5-HT2C receptor superagonist for seizures associated with a broad range of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs).

The PACIFIC Study Topline Results:

In the innovative PACIFIC Study, 52 participants ages 12-65 years old with a DEE diagnosis were enrolled at 34 study sites across the United States and Australia to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of oral bexicaserin (6 mg, 9 mg and 12 mg) three times daily (TID) versus placebo. Participant DEE diagnoses included DS, LGS, and other qualifying DEEs (DEE Other). Following a 5-week screening period and baseline evaluations, study participants initiated a dose titration over a 15-day period and subsequently continued on the highest tolerated dose throughout the maintenance period of 60 days. Of the 52 participants enrolled in the study, 43 participants were randomized to bexicaserin (DS=4, LGS=24, DEE Other=15) and 9 to placebo (DS=0, LGS=5, DEE Other=4). The median number of countable motor seizures per 28-day period at baseline was 38.8 in the bexicaserin group compared to 20.8 in the placebo group. Participants were able to remain on a contemporary, stable polytherapy regimen of up to 4 anti-seizure medications (ASMs) throughout the study, with the most common ASMs being clobazam, cannabidiol, lamotrigine and levetiracetam.

Summary of Efficacy Data:

The median change in countable motor seizure frequency (primary efficacy endpoint) from baseline for the evaluable participants treated with bexicaserin (n=35) was a decrease of 53.3%, compared to a 20.8% decrease for those receiving placebo (n=9). Overall, this represents a placebo-adjusted reduction in seizure frequency of 32.5%. The median change in countable motor seizure frequency from baseline in the DS, LGS and DEE Other cohorts was a decrease of 72.1%, 48.1% and 61.2%, respectively. This represents a placebo-adjusted reduction in seizure frequency of 27.3% and 28.6% in LGS and DEE Other, respectively.

Summary of Safety Data:

Bexicaserin exhibited favorable safety and tolerability results. Most participants (85.7%) in the bexicaserin treated group (n=35) that started the maintenance period tolerated the highest dose (12 mg). The most common adverse events (AEs) observed were somnolence, decreased appetite, constipation, diarrhea and lethargy. There were 3 participants that reported a serious adverse event (SAE) (ankle fracture, constipation, increased seizures) and no deaths were reported in the study. Overall, 9 participants in the bexicaserin group discontinued due to an AE. Of note, 2 of these participants discontinued during the maintenance period (7 participants discontinued during the titration period). No participants in the placebo group discontinued or experienced an SAE.

100% of the participants who completed the PACIFIC Study elected to enroll in the ongoing 52-week open-label extension study.

Additional data from the PACIFIC Study are intended to be presented at future medical meetings.

"These exciting PACIFIC Study results underscore our belief that bexicaserin's differentiated profile will translate into a clinically and commercially best-in-class product and has the potential to redefine the standard of care in DEEs. We are pleased to see such strong seizure reduction across a wide range of DEE syndromes with varying etiologies coupled with favorable safety and tolerability results," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard's Chief Medical Officer. "We would like to thank the entire DEE community, including study participants, their caregivers and advocacy groups, as well as the investigators, sites and coordinators for their participation and continued partnership as we advance into a Phase 3 program. This tremendous milestone brings us one step closer to improving the lives of those living with these devastating diseases and their families."

"The remarkable results from the PACIFIC Study give hope to patients and their loved ones who are in dire need of research and novel therapies in these severe syndromes. A tremendous unmet need remains not only for those living with LGS, but for the many other DEE patients who have not received the attention they deserve, and I applaud this innovative and inclusive approach that is designed to get therapies quickly and safely to even more people," said Tracy Dixon-Salazar, PhD, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation.

"As the principal investigator, I am delighted to see these highly anticipated and, more importantly, clinically meaningful results from the PACIFIC Study. Physicians are looking for options with fewer side effects and less burden, and that are easy to add onto existing medications in these patients with highly refractory, treatment resistant seizures. This is an innovative and unique approach to clinical development in broadening research across the DEE population. I am looking forward to participating in the future development of this compound," stated Dennis Dlugos, MD, MSCE, pediatric neurologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Vice President & Officer of the Epilepsy Study Consortium, and Principal Investigator of the PACIFIC Study.

"Given the groundbreaking design of the PACIFIC Study and the broad efficacy of bexicaserin observed across DEEs in this study, we believe that bexicaserin provides us with the cornerstone to build a world-class epilepsy franchise and to explore development paths forward that may offer novel options to DEE patients that are vastly underserved. We are continuing our Phase 3 preparations as we evaluate the broader dataset," stated Kevin R. Lind, Longboard's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About the PACIFIC Study

The PACIFIC Study is a Phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of bexicaserin (LP352) in 52 participants between the ages of 12 and 65 years old at 34 sites across the United States and Australia. Following a 5-week screening period and baseline evaluations, study participants initiated a dose titration over a 15-day period and subsequently continued on the highest tolerated dose throughout the maintenance period of 60 days. Following the maintenance period, participants were then titrated down, and eligible participants were given the opportunity to enroll in a 52-week open-label extension program. The primary efficacy measure was median percent change from baseline in countable motor seizure frequency over the 75-day treatment period.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard's small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard plans to advance bexicaserin (LP352), an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, into a global Phase 3 program. Longboard reported topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for bexicaserin, the PACIFIC Study, evaluating participants ages 12 to 65 years old with a broad range of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs), including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and other DEEs. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, an oral, centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, which is in development for the potential treatment of rare neuroinflammatory conditions. Longboard has initiated a Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial for LP659 in healthy volunteers, with topline data expected in the first half of 2024.

