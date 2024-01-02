Akcome says it hopes to soon start commercial production of its heterojunction (HJT) perovskite solar cells, but it has yet to provide a specific time frame.Akcome said it will invest CNY 1 billion ($140 million) in an R&D facility and pilot production plant for HJT perovskite solar cells in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The cell manufacturer said it hopes to invest another CNY 600 million to start commercial production at an unspecified later stage. Akcome has been researching and gaining experience in the HJT segment since 2012, achieving an efficiency of 25.7% for an HJT cell at mass-production ...

