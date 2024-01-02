Solar Philippines says it has broken ground on what it touted to be the world's largest solar array - a 4 GW solar park spread across 3,500 hectares of land in the northern part of the country.Solar Philippines, the listed unit of Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC), confirmed today it has started clearing land for what is poised to be the company's flagship 4 GW Terra Solar development in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, located in the northern Philippines. The company claims this is the world's largest solar project made up of 3.5 GW of solar panels ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...