In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 27 to December 29, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 27/12/2023 351,444 62.684603 22,030,127.62 XPAR 27/12/2023 130,000 62.682855 8,148,771.15 CEUX 27/12/2023 25,000 62.692008 1,567,300.20 TQEX 27/12/2023 20,000 62.687323 1,253,746.46 AQEU 28/12/2023 336,763 61.708646 20,781,188.75 XPAR 28/12/2023 148,000 61.711338 9,133,278.02 CEUX 28/12/2023 25,000 61.707354 1,542,683.85 TQEX 28/12/2023 25,000 61.712722 1,542,818.05 AQEU 29/12/2023 306,357 61.655043 18,888,454.01 XPAR 29/12/2023 132,202 61.664963 8,152,231.44 CEUX 29/12/2023 40,060 61.655279 2,469,910.48 TQEX 29/12/2023 26,216 61.669303 1,616,722.45 AQEU Total 1,566,042 62.020835 97,127,232.47

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

