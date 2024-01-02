Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Launches BMG Studio-Anywhere

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Washington DC: Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is revolutionizing how corporations, government agencies, and Hollywood studios build out production facilities. BMG Studio-Anywhere is the company's latest managed services product and will offer flexibility and cost savings.

Technological innovation is in Broadcast Management Group's DNA. BMG was the first to build a complete cloud broadcast production ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control Center), purpose-built REMI mobile units and flight packs, and to develop centralized technology and decentralized production teams. Today, BMG once again revolutionizes how clients can meet production demands with BMG Studio-Anywhere. Whether you are launching an OTT network or have production needs at a corporation, sports organization, university, or government agency, this offering will fit your needs. Hollywood studio that wants to produce cast shows, after-shows, and talent interviews will also find use cases for the BMG Studio-Anywhere. "Our system helps clients reduce capital expenditures, real estate, and staffing costs while increasing speed to market," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. "It will also significantly lower our clients' carbon footprint.

How it works: BMG's team will meet with the client to assess its production needs. Then, its integration team will design and build a studio at the client's desired location, anywhere in the world. That studio is then connected to the BMG Cloud Control Center. This allows the client to spin up and down production technology and staff on demand. That demand could be a 24/7 channel or broadcasting a few hours a day, a week, or a month. Depending upon the production volume, BMG will provide a limited number of personnel on-site while the rest of the production team is remote, seamlessly supporting all the production needs. The BMG Cloud Control Center offers state-of-the-art technology and extensive transmission connectivity worldwide. From a simple live shot to a complete production integrating multiple locations, with BMG Studio-Anywhere, you can scale up and down as your needs require.

"We're excited to provide a lower barrier entry for clients who want to produce broadcast quality video," said Steven Cotliar, VP of Global Partnerships. "BMG Studio-Anywhere eliminates the technical infrastructure and labor needs associated with this scale's content initiatives, " says Cotliar. "The notion that in only a matter of days or weeks, as opposed to months, you can launch a full-fledged video production operation is a true game changer."

About BMG

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, studios, agencies, and corporations. The company also produces large-scale news, sports, music, entertainment, and event live production services. BMG operates a proprietary cloud broadcast ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control) leveraged by its managed services clients and live event productions. BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. In 2023, BMG produced 1,892 shows and 3,051 hours of live programming, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, entertainment, and corporate events.

Contact:

Suzanne Kennedy

Director of Media Relations

skennedy@broadcastmgmt.com

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com