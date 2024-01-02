Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
02.01.24
10:14 Uhr
9,650 Euro
+0,100
+1,05 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,45010,00021:08
Dow Jones News
02.01.2024 | 19:43
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Britvic plc Total Voting Rights

DJ Britvic plc Total Voting Rights 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Britvic plc Total Voting Rights 
02-Jan-2024 / 18:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
("Britvic" or the "Company") 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
 
02 January 2024 
 
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL 
In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company notifies the market 
of the following: 
 
As at 31 December 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 249,478,964 ordinary shares of par value GBP 
20 pence each ("Shares"). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share. 
 
The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury. 
 
The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of 
ADS's on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS's are included 
within the total set out above. 
 
The above figure of 249,478,964 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares 
under the Rules. 
 
Mollie Stoker 
Company Secretary 
Britvic plc 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  295037 
EQS News ID:  1806937 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806937&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2024 13:10 ET (18:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.