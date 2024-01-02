DJ Britvic plc Total Voting Rights

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc Total Voting Rights 02-Jan-2024 / 18:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc ("Britvic" or the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 02 January 2024 VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 31 December 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 249,478,964 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each ("Shares"). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share. The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury. The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS's on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS's are included within the total set out above. The above figure of 249,478,964 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares under the Rules. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary Britvic plc =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: TVR TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 295037 EQS News ID: 1806937 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2024