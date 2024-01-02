Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Signs Contract with Health PEI to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring

Prince Edward Island will deploy Cloud DX Connected Health to Support Three Key Healthcare Priorities: Primary Care, Home Care and Rehabilitation.

This deployment falls under the Mohawk Medbuy (MMC) Master Agreement announced on June 21, 2023 and is the second contract confirmed through MMC.?

Cloud DX is now the sole vendor of Remote Patient Monitoring services under 4 Provincial-level agreements, with Alberta Health Services, Alberta Primary Care Network (PCN), Yukon Health and Health PEI.?

The contract has a term of 3 years with up to 2 extensions of 2 years each; the overall contract value announced is $1,340,000 CAD.?

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring platforms announces a new contract with Health PEI, the Provincial Health Authority for Prince Edward Island.

This agreement is the second contract to be executed by Cloud DX after winning a competitive RFP to become the sole vendor of RPM services through Mohawk Medbuy, a national, not-for-profit, shared services organization trusted by hundreds of Canadian hospitals and health care providers to drive value, efficiencies and cost savings on the supplies and services they use. The Cloud DX - MMC master agreement was announced on June 21, 2023.

Health PEI is deploying Cloud DX Connected Health RPM to patients through 3 high-priority use cases within the province.

Primary Care patients with chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure (CHF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will be prescribed Connected Health to help improve outcomes. Home Care patients with chronic conditions, receiving geriatric care or palliative care will receive Connected Health kits and services to reduce ER visits and hospital admissions. Rehabilitation patients will enjoy better care at home with targeted nursing care via Cloud DX Connected Health telemedicine and vital sign monitoring features.

In this deployment, Cloud DX Connected Health is replacing a previous vendor.

This new contract for Connected Health Kits and remote care monitoring services will help PEI Health support up to 300 new patients annually and is valued at approximately $1,340,000 CAD over the full extended contract. Approximate costs to deliver the Kits and services over that term are expected to be around $295,000 CAD.

The Information Management Agreement with Health PEI was fully executed on November 8, 2023, and this press release was approved on December 13, 2023.

Health PEI's Executive Director of Community Health and Seniors Care Andrew MacDougall said, "Health PEI evaluated the Cloud DX Connected Health platform as part of the Mohawk Medbuy Request for Proposal (RFP) process prior to awarding this contract. We found that the Connected Health kit delivered to patients, and the Clinical portal used by our providers were both very user-friendly and intuitive. Some features of Cloud DX Connected Health that really stood out and differentiated the solution include Cloud DX's support for ease of deployment, patient onboarding, compliance to care instructions and patient technical support. These services are expected to increase efficiencies in delivering care throughout the province."

Cloud DX CEO and Founder Robert Kaul stated, "Cloud DX is thrilled to add Prince Edward Island to our list of Provincial & Territorial Health Authority customers. Health PEI joins Alberta Health Services (AHS), Alberta PCN and Yukon Health & Social Services (YHSS) in deploying our award-winning Connected Health RPM platform to improve health outcomes and reduce costs for an entire Province. As Canadian Provincial Health Authorities commit to fully deploying home-grown, highly innovative technology platforms like Cloud DX Connected Health, Canada is becoming a world-wide leader in 21st Century healthcare delivery. We are proud to be part of this growing movement to make healthcare better for all Canadians".?

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, winner of "2022 Top Innovator" from Canadian Business, a 2021 "Edison Award" winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada.

About Health PEI

Health PEI is responsible for the delivery of publicly funded health services in Prince Edward Island. The organization operates hospitals, health centres, public long-term care nursing facilities and community-based programs and services. Health PEI's primary goals are to provide Islanders with safe, quality, person-centered care and services; provide access to appropriate care by the right provider in the right setting; and, optimize resources and processes to sustain a viable health care system

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

