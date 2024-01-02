Monterey, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - Stock Market Guides, a leader in researching stock market price patterns, proudly announces a potentially game-changing advancement in its proprietary scanner technology.

Stock Market Guides is recognized for its cutting-edge research into stock market price patterns. With this new technological breakthrough, the company's scanner has undergone a remarkable transformation, allowing for lightning-fast identification of stocks and options exhibiting price patterns.

"This technological leap is a game-changer for Stock Market Guides," said Mike Ferguson, a spokesperson for Stock Market Guides. "Not only does it significantly improve the speed at which our scanner loads results, but it also enables us to identify price patterns at more microscopic levels."

The enhanced scanner delivers great efficiency in providing users with detailed historical data, showcasing how many times a particular stock or option has displayed the identified price pattern in the past, and how it has historically performed thereafter.

These services alert users promptly by text or email and cater to swing traders and long-term investors.

"Our commitment at Stock Market Guides has always been to empower investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions," added Ferguson. "This technological advancement further solidifies our dedication to providing reliable and timely insights to our clients."

The newly enhanced scanner not only reinforces the existing stock picking and option picking services but also lays the groundwork for future developments.

