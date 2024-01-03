In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) explains how reducing glass thickness in PV modules may fracture the solar industry, impacting PV module and PV tracker suppliers, engineering, product and construction companies, and PV plant owners.The dream of solar cell and PV module manufacturing outside of Asia has become increasingly distant. A combination of falling PV module prices and China's PV module manufacturers allegedly sitting on up to two months' worth of stock is adding to the maelstrom. Plans for GW-scale PV cell and module production facilities ...

