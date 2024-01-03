DJ Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport 03-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 3 January 2024: Dalata Hotel Group Plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, is pleased to announce it has agreed a two-year extension to the licencing agreement of the 251-bedroom Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport with the landlord, which was due to expire in January 2024. -ENDS- About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 three and four-star hotels with 11,412 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 19 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Company Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

