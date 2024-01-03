Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
03.01.24
08:01 Uhr
4,565 Euro
-0,040
-0,87 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
03.01.2024 | 08:31
Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport 
03-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dalata Agrees Extension to Continue Operating Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport 
 
ISE: DHG       LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 3 January 2024: Dalata Hotel Group Plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, is pleased to announce it has agreed a 
two-year extension to the licencing agreement of the 251-bedroom Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport with the landlord, which 
was due to expire in January 2024. 
-ENDS- 
 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel 
operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 three and 
four-star hotels with 11,412 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 19 
leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the 
Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a 
profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: CNT 
TIDM:     DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
Sequence No.: 295035 
EQS News ID:  1806929 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
