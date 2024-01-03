S&P Dow Jones Indices: Pure Storage Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Patterson Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will replace Patterson Companies Inc. (NASD:PDCO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Patterson Companies will replace Chico's FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 5 . Sycamore Partners is acquiring Chico's FAS in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Patterson Companies has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
January 5, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Pure Storage
PSTG
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Patterson Companies
PDCO
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Patterson Companies
PDCO
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Chico's FAS
CHS
Consumer Discretionary
