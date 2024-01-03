According to data collected by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, wind and solar energy production in Italy and the Iberian Peninsula fell in the last week of 2023 contributing to price rises, but in the new year electricity demand is expected to increase in all analyzed markets.Solar PV, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production In the week of Dec. 25, changes in solar energy production compared to the previous week showed no clear trend in the main European electricity markets. In the German and French markets, solar energy production increased by 43% and 2.9%, respectively. The opposite trend ...

