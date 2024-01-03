US module manufacturer First Solar has closed the sale of US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits.From pv magazine USA US thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar has closed two separate tax credit transfer agreements to sell $500 million and $200 million of IRA advanced manufacturing tax credits. Under the tax credit transfer, Fiserv agreed to pay $0.96 per $1 of tax credits to First Solar during the first half of 2024, inclusive of fees and commissions paid by First Solar to the placement agent. Fiserv is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. ...

