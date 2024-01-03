Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 2nd January 2024.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange.





LBank Weekly Listing Report, 2nd January 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/193040_8c9b788d54b8abef_001full.jpg

Project: 1IOSK

Listing date: 2nd January

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, IOST

Official Website: https://www.iostmarket.io/#/home

About: 1IOSK (1IOSK) is the inaugural project on the IOST Inscriptions platform, currently enabling inscription minting, trading, and splitting, with future plans to introduce lending, mining, and IDO features.

Project: SOSO

Listing date: 3rd January

Key words: Governance Token, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.aisearch.space/

About: SOSO (SOSO) is a governance token that enables holders to engage in Search AI's decision-making through voting, and is integral to the ecosystem, offering additional incentives for active participation in project activities and contributions.

Project: TTC

Listing date: 3rd January

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://ttchain.io/

About: TongtongCoin (TTC) is a platform token within the Tomato Group ecosystem, acquired and used as an incentive in various applications, and operates on a consensus method called RDPOS to prioritize platform operations.

Project: AITS

Listing date: 3rd January

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://aits.today

About: AITS (AITS) is an AI-driven online mall and app that offers personalized shopping experiences by analyzing consumers' preferences and purchase history, suggesting appealing products, and providing insights to optimize user experience, aiming for convenience, efficiency, and customization.

Project: MTS

Listing date: 7th January

Key words: RWA, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://metaplustoken.com/

About: Meta Plus Token (MTS), combines cryptocurrency with real estate investments and diverse practical applications, positioning itself as a global payment method with assets underpinned by the company's real estate holdings.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 25th December 2023 to 31st December 2023





Weekly Listing Summary December 25 - December 31

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/193040_8c9b788d54b8abef_002full.jpg

Name: OMNI

Official Website: https://omnicat.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/omni_usdt/

Name: ANALOS

Official Website: https://www.analos.meme/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/analos_usdt/

Name: ZERO

Official Website: https://analysoor.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/zero_usdt/

Name: PONKE

Official Website: https://www.ponke.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ponke_usdt/

Name: HPNY

Official Website: https://hpnytoken.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hpny_usdt/

Name: NFP

Weekly gain: 71%

Official Website: https://nfprompt.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nfp_usdt/

Name: DEGO

Weekly gain: 93%

Official Website: https://dego.finance/home

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dego_usdt/

Name: XPET

Weekly gain: 310%

Official Website: https://www.xpet.tech/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xpet_usdt/

Name: MICE

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website: https://www.micebrc20.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mice_usdt/

Name: HONEY

Weekly gain: 73%

Official Website: https://hivemapper.com/explorer

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/honey_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193040

SOURCE: LBank