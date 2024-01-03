Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 2nd January 2024.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 2nd January 2024
Project: 1IOSK
Listing date: 2nd January
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, IOST
Official Website: https://www.iostmarket.io/#/home
About: 1IOSK (1IOSK) is the inaugural project on the IOST Inscriptions platform, currently enabling inscription minting, trading, and splitting, with future plans to introduce lending, mining, and IDO features.
Project: SOSO
Listing date: 3rd January
Key words: Governance Token, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://www.aisearch.space/
About: SOSO (SOSO) is a governance token that enables holders to engage in Search AI's decision-making through voting, and is integral to the ecosystem, offering additional incentives for active participation in project activities and contributions.
Project: TTC
Listing date: 3rd January
Key words: Others, Mainnet
Official Website: https://ttchain.io/
About: TongtongCoin (TTC) is a platform token within the Tomato Group ecosystem, acquired and used as an incentive in various applications, and operates on a consensus method called RDPOS to prioritize platform operations.
Project: AITS
Listing date: 3rd January
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://aits.today
About: AITS (AITS) is an AI-driven online mall and app that offers personalized shopping experiences by analyzing consumers' preferences and purchase history, suggesting appealing products, and providing insights to optimize user experience, aiming for convenience, efficiency, and customization.
Project: MTS
Listing date: 7th January
Key words: RWA, Initial Listing, POLY
Official Website: https://metaplustoken.com/
About: Meta Plus Token (MTS), combines cryptocurrency with real estate investments and diverse practical applications, positioning itself as a global payment method with assets underpinned by the company's real estate holdings.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 25th December 2023 to 31st December 2023
Weekly Listing Summary December 25 - December 31
Name: OMNI
Official Website: https://omnicat.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/omni_usdt/
Name: ANALOS
Official Website: https://www.analos.meme/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/analos_usdt/
Name: ZERO
Official Website: https://analysoor.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/zero_usdt/
Name: PONKE
Official Website: https://www.ponke.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ponke_usdt/
Name: HPNY
Official Website: https://hpnytoken.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hpny_usdt/
Name: NFP
Weekly gain: 71%
Official Website: https://nfprompt.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nfp_usdt/
Name: DEGO
Weekly gain: 93%
Official Website: https://dego.finance/home
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dego_usdt/
Name: XPET
Weekly gain: 310%
Official Website: https://www.xpet.tech/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xpet_usdt/
Name: MICE
Weekly gain: 32%
Official Website: https://www.micebrc20.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mice_usdt/
Name: HONEY
Weekly gain: 73%
Official Website: https://hivemapper.com/explorer
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/honey_usdt/
