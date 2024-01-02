BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) ("Novanta" or the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Motion Solutions.

"Motion Solutions is an excellent strategic fit to Novanta. Motion Solutions offers high-precision, customized precision motion subsystems and components to market-leading OEMs, largely centered on medical and life sciences applications. They are a market leading business, and their team shares a passion for customers, innovation, and solving complex technical challenges," said Matthijs Glastra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Novanta. "By acquiring Motion Solutions, we advance Novanta's strategy by increasing and strengthening our presence in very attractive precision medicine applications that are growing at high-single-digit to low-double-digit rates, and it creates the potential to develop new and unique intelligent subsystems using our combined technology offerings. We are excited to welcome the Motion Solutions team as they join Novanta."

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta's common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOVT."

