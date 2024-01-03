LONDON & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noventiq Holdings PLC ("Noventiq"), a global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL) ("Corner Growth"), a special purpose acquisition company led by veteran technology investors ("Sponsors"), today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (the "F-4") in connection with the previously announced proposed Business Combination (as defined below).

On May 4, 2023, Noventiq and Corner Growth entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to result in the combined company being listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "NVIQ".

In advance of the F-4 filing, Noventiq recently completed a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") audit on its financial statements for FY22 and FY23 (12 months ended March 31, 2022, and 2023).

The company delivered revenue in FY23 of $401.8 million, an increase of 62.2% on a reported currency basis and 70.7% in constant currency. Gross profit was $176.1 million, an increase of 50.9% on a reported currency basis, and 60.6% in constant currency.

Noventiq recently announced that it is joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, strengthening its commitment to cybersecurity, designed for end-to-end solutions to empower clients to safeguard their data, infrastructure, and applications, proactively detecting and thwarting threats.

Noventiq recently entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between the two parties to further support their customers to migrate and modernize their IT workloads and data to the cloud and leverage AWS' plethora of innovative services.

As part of its investment in AI technologies, Noventiq recently launched Weaver Peer, a knowledge-based AI assistant, designed and built in-house by Noventiq subsidiary, Intellya. As an extension of the Weaver platform, Weaver Peer represents another milestone in the breadth of AI capabilities offered by Noventiq and will be available globally to support businesses on their digital transformation journey.

As previously disclosed, the company has completed its re-domiciliation to the Cayman Islands, and as a closing condition of the transaction, has successfully delisted from the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and Moscow Exchange ("MoEX").

Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, said:

"We are transforming our business at speed and scale, and the filing of our F-4 represents a significant milestone in our path towards a Nasdaq listing and broader participation for public investors. We are investing significantly in our business and our people, further expanding our capabilities and competitive reach to deliver digital transformation and cyber security solutions in high-growth emerging markets. As we look ahead, we are excited by the opportunity to drive substantial value for all our stakeholders including our customers, our people, our shareholders, our partners and the communities in which we operate."

Marvin Tien, Co-Chairman & CEO of Corner Growth, said:

"We are excited to be taking this next step towards the public markets. We see digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services as forces driving global change with a long runway of robust demand. Noventiq, with its strong market position and focus on India and other high growth emerging markets, is positioned to bring this digital transformation to global customers. As a NASDAQ listed company, Noventiq is bringing compliance, transparency and financing capabilities to its universe of current customers and partners and opens the door to new ones. We firmly believe that Noventiq, with their deep industry experience and innovative culture, will be a leader in addressing this large and growing market opportunity."

Background Information on the Business Combination Agreement

The board of directors of Noventiq has continually evaluated the best options designed toward ensuring that the fundamental value of Noventiq is properly reflected by the market.

On May 4, 2023, Noventiq and Corner Growth entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to result in the combined company ("Combined Company") being listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "NVIQ". On December 29, 2023, Noventiq and Corner Growth entered into an Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), by and among Noventiq, Corner Growth, Noventiq Holding Company ("PubCo"), Noventiq Merger Sub 1 Limited and Corner Growth SPAC Merger Sub, Inc., which (i) contemplates a "double-dummy" structure under which both Noventiq and Corner Growth would merge with subsidiaries of a newly formed parent company expected to be listed on Nasdaq, (ii) reduces the equity valuation of Noventiq from $877 million to $330 million (this equity valuation is based on targeted results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 of at least $1.9 billion of gross sales, approximately $200 million of gross profit and approximately $40 million of Adjusted EBITDA), and (iii) extends the outside date for the closing of the Business Combination from May 4, 2024 to [June 30, 2024]. The proposed business combination ("Business Combination") is expected to provide Noventiq with improved access to new sources of capital, accelerate M&A opportunities, and enhance its reach and capabilities in fast-growing technology development in cybersecurity, generative AI, and other high-margin solutions and tools.

Further to the announcement on January 24, 2023 of its intention to re-domicile the company from Cyprus to the Cayman Islands: Re-domiciliation, shareholders approved all resolutions in relation to the transaction at the general meeting held on February 15, 2023: GM Result February 15, 2023. Noventiq completed the re-domiciliation, effective July 26, 2023: Re-domiciliation completion.

Further to the announcement made by the Company on June 22, 2023, the cancellation of the listing of the Company's GDRs on the LSE and MoEX became effective on July 26, 2023, and September 27, 2023 respectively. Delisting on LSE and MoEX is a condition of the business combination with Corner Growth Acquisition Corp, and given the multiple trading venues involved, the Company initiated the process in June as a natural step to ensure completion in a timely manner with no impact completion of the business combination.

About Noventiq

Noventiq (Noventiq Holdings PLC) is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered in London. The company enables, facilitates, and accelerates digital transformation for its customers' businesses, connecting over 80,000 organizations across a comprehensive range of industries with more than 500 vendors and delivering its own services and proprietary solutions.

In the year ended March 31, 2023, Noventiq's revenue was $402 million an increase of 62% in reported currency, and 71% on a constant currency basis. Gross profit was $176 million, an increase of 51% in reported currency, and 61% in constant currency. The company's growth is underpinned by its three-dimensional strategy to expand its market penetration, product portfolio, and sales channels. The strategy is supported by an active approach to M&A which enables Noventiq to take advantage of the ongoing consolidation in the industry. With approximately 6,400 employees globally, Noventiq transacts in approximately 60 countries with significant growth potential (including in Latin America, EMEA and APAC, including India).

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with a high growth technology company. Corner Growth's mission is to deliver value to its investors by providing a compelling alternative to a traditional public offering. Corner Growth is uniquely positioned to deliver on its value-add approach given its management team's history, experience, relationships, leadership and track record in identifying and investing in disruptive technology companies across all technology verticals.

Corner Growth also brings a group of highly respected investment professionals, with strong track records and deep individual experience in SPAC and de-SPAC processes, a rolodex of premier public market investors, and a team of advisors who offer experience and access to networks across a broad functional and physical geography.

