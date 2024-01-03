Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Lithium Star 2024! POWR Lithium Corp. - startet die 1.000% Rallye jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
03.01.24
08:02 Uhr
0,674 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6750,70711:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2024 | 08:06
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December 2023 and Q4 2023

In December 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 491,222 passengers, which is a 6.0% increase compared to December 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 23.9% to 22,514 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.7% to 59,577 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 (October-December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,338,921 passengers, which is a 3.3% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 20.7% to 76,198 units and the number of passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 172,972 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2023 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

Dec 2023Dec 2022ChangeQ4 2023Q4 2022Change
Passengers491,222463,3006.0%1,338,9211,296,0473.3%
Finland-Sweden118,150141,715-16.6%374,083432,521-13.5%
Estonia-Finland321,409272,02118.2%831,499731,65013.7%
Estonia-Sweden51,66349,5644.2%133,339131,8761.1%
Cargo Units22,51429,591-23.9%76,19896,052-20.7%
Finland-Sweden2,4263,071-21.0%9,15911,388-19.6%
Estonia-Finland16,94822,702-25.3%55,57372,920-23.8%
Estonia-Sweden3,1403,818-17.8%11,46611,744-2.4%
Passenger Vehicles59,57760,638-1.7%172,972175,539-1.5%
Finland-Sweden4,1365,239-21.1%11,28814,300-21.1%
Estonia-Finland53,23353,1120.2%156,497155,5890.6%
Estonia-Sweden2,2082,287-3.5%5,1875,650-8.2%

FINLAND-SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. In November, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate the Helsinki-Stockholm route on 2 days for technical reasons.

ESTONIA-FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA-SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November, the cruise vessel Baltic Queen did not operate the Tallinn-Stockholm route for 2 days for technical reasons.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.