Mittwoch, 03.01.2024

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
03.01.24
08:02 Uhr
2,630 Euro
+0,020
+0,77 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2024 | 08:06
Turnover of Apranga Group in December 2023 and total year 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 33.6 million in December 2023 and increased by 19.1% in comparison to December 2022.

The turnover of December 2023 is the highest monthly turnover Apranga Group has ever reached.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 95.2 million in Q4 2023 and increased by 12.6% year-on-year. In Q4 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 12.3%, in Latvia increased by 16.6% and in Estonia increased by 7.1% year-on-year.

The unaudited year 2023 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 326.4 million and increased by 11.3% year-on-year.

In 2023 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 196.9 million and increased by 10.6% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 79.5 million and increased by 12.1%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 50.0 million and increased by 12.6% year-on-year.

During the year 2023 Apranga Group opened 12 new stores, renovated 8 stores, out of which 5 stores were enlarged and 3 stores were moved to another shopping mall, and closed 11 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.8 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


