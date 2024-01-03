Serstech receives order of 5.5 MSEK from US partner Safeware

Serstech today received an order of 5.5 MSEK from its partner Safeware in the USA. The order contains Serstech Arx, the patented SERS kit and Serstech ChemDash software. The order will be delivered to Colorado State Patrol and invoiced in the first quarter of 2024.

"Colorado State Patrol is a distinguished law enforcement organization that sets the standard for local law enforcement in the state. We are honored by their trust in Serstech, and we look forward to supporting them in their important work against narcotics", says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com