In December alone, the Bangladeshi authorities approved 630 MW of PV projects.Power-hungry Bangladesh approved 2.19 GW of large-scale PV projects in 2023. In December alone, Bangladesh's Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved tariffs for seven solar power plants totaling 630 MW. Approvals were granted for 200 MW in November, 310 MW in October, 570 MW in September, 300 MW in August, 66 MW in April, and 120 MW in January 2023. Most of these projects secured a fixed tariff of around $0.10/kWh. The largest solar plant given approval last year was a 300 MW array, to be set up by ...

