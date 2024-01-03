Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023

3,442 ID Logistics Group shares

€2,082,796.29 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2023:

4,009 ID Logistics Group shares

€763,929.02 in cash

It is also reminded that, on July 13, 2023, resources allocated to the liquidity agreement have been increased by one million euros in cash.

Over the period from July 1st to December 31, 2023, the following have been executed

3,800 buy transactions

3,637 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were

38,970 shares and €10,171,407 buy

39,537 shares and €10,490,275 sell

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 3 086 664.00

Registered office: 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

À propos d'ID Logistics Group

ID Logistics, headed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenues of €2.5 billion by 2022. ID Logistics manages 375 sites in 18 countries, representing more than 8 million sq.m. of operated space in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

