New research from Iran shows that PV installations linked to battery storage may help prevent accidents and increase safety in nuclear power plants by acting as an emergency load. The scientists proposed a system design that considers both technical and economics factors.A group of scientists from the Islamic Azad University in Iran has investigated how PV may be used as an emergency load to increase the safety of the Tehran Research Reactor (TRR) - a 5 MW pool-type light water research reactor operating at the Tehran Nuclear Research Center since 1967. In the study "Design of emergency solar ...

