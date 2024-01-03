Ivanhoe Electric Inc.: Executive Chairman Robert Friedland to Deliver a Keynote Presentation at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 10, 2024

As the Exclusive Technology Sponsor for the Future Minerals Forum, Ivanhoe Electric will have its Powerful Typhoon Geophysical Surveying System on Display

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Ivanhoe Electric Inc. ("Ivanhoe Electric") (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Friedland, Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., will deliver a keynote presentation at the Future Minerals Forum titled "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia...Mining with a Greater Purpose and Powering Great Ideas", on January 10th at 12:40 p.m. local time.

President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin will participate in a panel discussion titled "Navigating a complex future. Building a robust and resilient mineral supply roadmap", on January 10th at 4:15 p.m. local time.

The Future Minerals Forum will take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 10th and 11th, 2024.

Mr. Friedland and Mr. Melvin join a prestigious group of speakers, including:

H.E. Yasir AI-Rumayyan

Governor Mining Public Investment Fund (PIF) H.E. Yousef Al Benyan

Minister of Education, Saudi Arabia H.E. Saleh Al Jasser

Minister, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Saudi Arabia H.E. Mohammed Al Jadaan

Minister of Finance, Saudi Arabia H.E. Paul Kabuswe

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Zambia H.E. Dele Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria Hon. Samuel Jinapor

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda Robert Wilt

Chief Executive Officer, Ma'aden Marna Cloete

President, Ivanhoe Mines Eduardo Bartolomeo

Chief Executive Officer, Vale Mark Cutifani

Chairman, Vale Base Metals Stuart Chambers

Chairman, Anglo American Jeremy Weir

Chief Executive Officer, Trafigura Mark Bristow

President and Chief Executive Officer, Barrick Gold William Oplinger

Chief Executive Officer, Alcoa

For the full list of speakers, please visit: https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/conference-speakers/

Typhoon to be on Display at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January 2024

As the exclusive Technology Sponsor of the 2024 Future Minerals Forum, Ivanhoe Electric is proud to announce that its Typhoon geophysical surveying system will be on display during the Forum. Ivanhoe Electric's booth will be located outside the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center at stand M05.

Following the conference, this TyphoonTM unit will be deployed to support the exploration activities of our joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden on the Al Amar Belt in Saudi Arabia.

As announced in November 2023, Ivanhoe Electric and Ma'aden have commenced exploration activities in Saudi Arabia. The strategic 50/50 joint venture will have exclusive access to approximately 48,500 km2 of land in the underexplored Arabian Shield to explore for copper, gold, silver and other metals in support of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

About the Future Minerals Forum

Convened by Saudi Arabia, the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) is a platform designed to enable the creation of resilient mineral value chains in the vast resource-rich super region of Africa, Western and Central Asia.

Saudi Arabia has all the right ingredients to become a world-class minerals value chain hub for the region. Strategically located at the nexus of Asia, Africa and Europe, with well-developed infrastructure and high domestic demand, the Kingdom has the vision and commitment to develop its mining sector and offers a well-developed economy with high levels of growth and security.

Comprising three main components, the Ministerial Roundtable, Conference, and International Exhibition, the Future Minerals Forum serves as a platform where government ministers, global mining CEOs and stakeholders from the region and all over the world can come together and turn talk into action.

The inaugural FMF was held in January 2022, attracting more than 140 senior speakers from all over the world. In 2023, FMF attracted 249 speakers who delved deeper into the key issues facing the region and its minerals sector and identified areas for action. For more information please visit: www.futuremineralsforum.com.

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a U.S. company that combines advanced mineral exploration technologies with electric metals exploration projects predominantly located in the United States. We use our accurate and powerful Typhoon geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc., to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of electric metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as other exploration projects in the United States, we intend to support United States supply chain independence by finding and delivering the critical metals necessary for the electrification of the economy. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com.

