Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a number of drill holes focused on definition drilling of the Eastern High Grade Zone ("Eastern HGZ"), of the Perron Project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Today's drill results are focused on further definition of the Eastern HGZ at depth. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the Perron Project, Figure 2 for a plan view of the geology of the Eastern Gold Zone, Figure 3 for a longitudinal section of the High Grade Zone, Figure 4 for images of gold mineralization, Table 1 for assay results, and Table 2 for drillhole coordinates.

Highlights include:

PE-21-318W3 returned 4.30 m of 23.81 g/t Au including 2.00 m of 50.35 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1,100 m;

PE-21-318W4 returned 6.55 m of 9.57 g/t Au including 1.25 m of 45.34 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1,150 m; and

PE-21-347W3 returned 3.50 m of 5.10 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 24.19 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1,000 m.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "Today's results are focused on the definition drilling of the Eastern High Grade Zone at depth. As the Amex team continues to work towards releasing a resource estimate in 2024, tighter drill spacing is required to be able to properly classify both indicated and inferred resources. Even at a vertical depth of well over a kilometre now, the High Grade Zone continues to show remarkable continuity, which bodes well for the potential extraction of the orebody."

Table 1. Assay results from the Eastern High Grade Zone at Perron.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) True thickness (m) Au (g/t) Metal Factor* Vertical depth (m) PE-21-318W3 1,198.70 1,203.00 4.30 2.05 23.81 48.81 ~1,100 Including 1,198.70 1,200.70 2.00 0.95 50.35 47.83 Including 1,198.70 1,199.20 0.50 0.24 178.79 42.91 PE-21-318W4 1,234.85 1,241.40 6.55 2.23 9.57 21.34 ~1,150 Including 1,234.85 1,236.10 1.25 0.42 45.34 19.04 PE-21-347W3 1,063.00 1,066.50 3.50 1.83 5.10 9.33 ~1,000 Including 1,065.50 1,066.00 0.50 0.26 24.19 6.29

*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness

Table 2. Drillhole coordinates for today's results.

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Start (m) End (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-21-318W3 162 -74 695 1,230 535 614875 5431227 348 PE-21-318W4 162 -74 1046 1,256 210 614875 5431227 348 PE-21-347W3 158 -77 681 1,104 423 614834 5431120 345

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an independent "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Qualified Person"), has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit, as such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

