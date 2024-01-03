Scientists from China proposed a new method for energy trade optimization between interconnected microgrids and the main utility grid. The novel approach utilizes particle swarm optimization and gravitational search algorithms with Nash Bargaining.An international group of scientists has developed a novel algorithm for optimizing energy trading within cooperative renewable energy microgrids. The method utilizes particle swarm optimization (PSO) and gravitational search algorithms (GSA) with Nash Bargaining. "Inspired by social behavior, PSO excels in local search and refinement of solutions, while ...

