Columbus A/S: Columbus confirms acquisition of Endless Gain

Company announcement no. 1/2024

In company announcement no. 25/2023 of 30 November 2023, Columbus A/S announced the acquisition of the UK-based e-commerce consultancy Endless Gain Ltd., which was conditional on fulfilment of a few employee related conditions.

These conditions have been fulfilled as expected, and closing of the acquisition has been completed today with effective date 1 January 2024.

Expectations to revenue and EBITDA for the Group in 2024 will be announced when the Annual Report 2023 is published on 13 March 2024.





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President