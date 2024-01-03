PeopleCert chooses Aware's Knomi® to Prevent Proxy Testing

Biometrics to eliminate fraud and guarantee test validity in the examination and accreditation market

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleCert, the global leader in the certification industry, has incorporated Knomi® from Aware, Inc. into its exams to boost security and prevent fraudulent test-taking across its language certifications.

By incorporating Aware's Knomi® solution into PeopleCert's Know Your Customer (KYC) identity validation process which combines document (ID) verification with face and voice biometrics, PeopleCert has further bolstered its security defences. KYC helps deter and prevent people from using fake and proxy identities during test events.

"Unfortunately, it can be far too easy for an expert test-taker to sit in and take an exam for someone else, which is a deceitful and illegal practice known as 'proxy testing,'" says Craig Herman, CRO, Aware, Inc. "The use of proxy testing has increased due to online exams, e-learning and online certifications which in turn, causes the risk to increase. This problem, whether online or in-person, can seriously impact test validity. If not stopped, it means someone can pass a test without having the requisite skills, knowledge and experience - which in the worst case scenario can be very dangerous."

PeopleCert delivers millions of exams in over 200 countries and territories, including business, IT and language exams. PeopleCert has integrated Aware's Knomi® mobile biometric authentication framework as part of its KYC identity verification process for individuals who intend to take an online proctored exam.

"Biometric authentication is an unsurpassed measure to prevent and catch proxy testing in several ways," says Suzy Gunn, Chief Operating Officer for PeopleCert. "Biometric data can be gathered upon registration and checked as part of the exam onboarding and exam delivery. Or, biometrics can be used to crossmatch a test taker to their identity document, ensuring the person sitting the test is the legitimate test-taker. The technology can also assist in flagging the presence of a single proxy test taker who may be taking multiple exams or pretending to be different people. Security within exams is of paramount importance to PeopleCert and is a collaborative effort involving technology, processes, human expertise, and judgement. Biometric authentication is one of many steps and tools that PeopleCert use to maintain security, trust, and credibility."

PeopleCert's exams are taken by over 500,000 professionals annually, and its language tests are accepted by more than 2,000 institutions and organisations worldwide. Preventing proxy testing is crucial to maintaining the integrity and validity of these high-stakes certification tests.

About PeopleCert:

PeopleCert is the global leader in the certification industry. Our certifications are delivered across 200+ countries to 50,000 corporations (82% of Fortune 500) and 800 government organisations, through an extensive network of accredited training organizations and our award-winning online proctoring solution.

With a focus on innovation, security, and customer experience, PeopleCert emboldens people and organisations to achieve what they are capable of and realize their life ambitions through learning.

Our product portfolio includes global best practice frameworks and certifications, including ITIL® and DevOps Institute for IT & Digital Transformation, and PRINCE2® for Project, Programme & Portfolio Management, as well as language qualifications in English, Spanish and Classical Greek through LanguageCert.

About Aware:

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware's offerings address the growing challenges government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company's 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware's algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to control identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

