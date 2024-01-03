Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 December 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.3% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.6% Clearway Energy A Class 6.5% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.6% Grenergy Renovables 5.5% Drax Group 5.0% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 4.7% RWE 4.5% Bonheur 4.3% SSE 4.3% Foresight Solar Fund 4.0% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.1% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.8% National Grid 2.7% Northland Power 2.6% AES 2.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Cadeler 1.8% Enefit Green 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.6% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.5% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.5% China Suntien Green Energy 1.3% 7C Solarparken 1.3% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.2% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.1% US Solar Fund 1.0% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.0% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 1.0% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.0% Serena Energia 0.9% Boralex 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.0%

At close of business on 29 December 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £43.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 39.5% Renewable energy developers 32.7% Renewable focused utilities 7.5% Energy storage 5.8% Biomass generation and production 5.0% Renewable technology and service 1.9% Electricity networks 2.7% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.0%