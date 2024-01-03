Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024
03.01.2024 | 13:54
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 December 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.3%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.6%
Clearway Energy A Class6.5%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.6%
Grenergy Renovables5.5%
Drax Group5.0%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund4.7%
RWE4.5%
Bonheur4.3%
SSE4.3%
Foresight Solar Fund4.0%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund3.1%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.8%
National Grid2.7%
Northland Power2.6%
AES2.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure1.9%
Greencoat Renewable1.8%
Cadeler1.8%
Enefit Green1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.6%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.5%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.5%
China Suntien Green Energy1.3%
7C Solarparken1.3%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.2%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.2%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.1%
US Solar Fund1.0%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.0%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis1.0%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust1.0%
Serena Energia0.9%
Boralex0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Innergex Renewable0.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.0%

At close of business on 29 December 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £43.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds39.5%
Renewable energy developers32.7%
Renewable focused utilities7.5%
Energy storage5.8%
Biomass generation and production5.0%
Renewable technology and service1.9%
Electricity networks2.7%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.0%
Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.4%
Europe (ex UK)32.8%
Global14.3%
North America11.1%
Latin America3.1%
China1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.0%
100%

