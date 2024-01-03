Tego Cyber Inc. Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC PINK:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous correlation and threat hunting tools, today announced that Robert E. Mikkelsen has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Shannon Wilkinson who has transitioned into the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). All appointments are effective immediately.

"As we enter the next phase of the Tego journey, we felt that now was the right time for a change with our management team," stated Michael De Valera, Chairman of the Board of Tego Cyber Inc. "We are excited to have Bobby take over as interim CEO. We feel strongly that he is the person for that position at this pivotal time, he has the skill set to execute our vision and well-positioned to continue advancing our business model with the Board's support and oversight while allowing Shannon to focus on product support and development," continued Mr. De Valera.

Shannon Wilkinson added, "Bobby's appointment as CEO will allow me to devote my time and energy to ongoing product support, new product development and assist with technical support for our channel partners with the end goal to enhance the value of our current applications, bring new products to market, and grow the channel partner distribution."

"Tego helps its customers find the bad guys faster with its software and data integrations. I am honored and excited to expand my role within the organization at this critical time, "stated Mikkelsen. "As we look to expand on our current and developing strategic partnerships, we have our eyes set on expanding revenue and getting to profitability as soon as possible. Stay tuned as we will be communicating additional exciting news in the coming weeks."

Mr. Mikkelsen brings a diverse perspective to Tego, combining seasoned experience in finance and accounting, strategy leadership and investor relations. As a C-Level executive and business advisor, for nearly 20 years, he has been instrumental in developing accounting systems and controls for complex organizations, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and fundraising, with total transactions valued over $100 million. Mr. Mikkelsen received his bachelor's degree in accounting in 2004 from the Eller College of Business, University of Arizona. After graduating, Mr. Mikkelsen went on to work as an auditor for Henry & Horne, LLP in Arizona. Mr. Mikkelsen's career in public accounting included working with a client base which was diverse in size and sector, revenue ranging from $100 thousand to $1 billion annually including those in the health care, pharmaceutical and tech sectors. Mr. Mikkelsen has also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Item Nine Labs Corp ("INLB") from October 2018 through July 2023.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTC PINK: TGCB) was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com