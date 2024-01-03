Pizza Inn and New Franchise Partner Team Up to Bring 50 New Locations to Saudi Arabia

Iconic American pizza brand's growth marks significant milestone in Middle East's culinary landscape

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Pizza Inn today announced a major franchise agreement with Blessings Basket Company for Serving Food to substantially expand its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 50-unit deal will kick off with the opening of the first two locations in January 2024.

This expansion marks another significant milestone in Pizza Inn's international growth strategy. With more than 110 restaurants in the United States and 19 in international markets, Pizza Inn is one of the world's most recognized pizza brands, known for its commitment to bringing a unique blend of flavor, convenience and value to pizza lovers across the globe.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Pizza Inn for Saudi Arabia and have full confidence that together we will further establish the brand as a household name across the kingdom," said Mohammed Al-Rubayan, CEO of Blessings Basket Company. "The team at Pizza Inn have been incredible partners throughout this process, and our shared commitment to excellence, passion for authentic pizza and dedication to creating memorable moments for our customers makes this collaboration special."

Following its first two openings, Blessing Basket Company plans to debut five additional locations each year for the next decade in cities across Saudi Arabia. The restaurants will offer Pizza Inn's signature menu of pizzas, pasta dishes, wings and famous Pizzerts®.

"Partnering with Blessings Basket Company to bring Pizza Inn to an even larger audience in Saudi Arabia is a great honor," said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. "We are confident Blessings Basket Company will bring our brand to life as we bolster our presence in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and introduce Pizza Inn to new markets - serving up our something-for-everyone menu with the level of quality that has made us America's Hometown Pizza Buffet and a family favorite for more than 65 years."

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's Hometown Pizza Buffet. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip Pizzerts®, pasta dishes, salads, and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL Pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities, visit pizzainn.com/franchise.

About Blessings Basket Company for Serving Food

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Blessings Basket Company for Serving Food was established by a team of visionary entrepreneurs from The Najahat Group - which has grown steadily over the years, solidifying The Najahat Group's position as a leader in the Saudi economy. Led by CEO Mohammed Al-Rubayan and CFO Hassan Othman, Blessings Basket Company is committed to excellence and continuing a track record of success.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our expectations for positive results from entering into this agreement with the Blessing Basket Company and expanding our business in Saudi Arabia. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, the risk that this agreement and its expected expansion of the Pizza Inn Brand internationally may not be successful or may not achieve the intended positive results for the Company, as well as risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

