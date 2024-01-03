OneMedNet iRWD Now Available on AWS Data Exchange

~ AWS Increases Life Sciences Accessibility to Industry Leading Regulatory-Grade Imaging Real World Data Platform ~

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data ("RWD"), through its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now procure highly curated and precise RWD on AWS Data Exchange, a digital marketplace that enables customers to search, purchase, and manage third party data directly on AWS. Expanded access through AWS augments utilization by Life Science organizations that rely on OneMedNet's RWD to accelerate time to market and lower the costs that correspond with diagnostic and therapeutic innovation.

"At OneMedNet, it is critical that we proactively remove hurdles for our Life Science partners that could impact the effective and efficient use of RWD," stated Aaron Green, President of OneMedNet. "By leveraging AWS Data Exchange, OneMedNet and our partner network can better manage data catalogues and governance and accelerate research and development by providing RWD through a platform and channel that developers know and trust."

In November 2023, OneMedNet completed its IPO and became a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq enabling investors the opportunity to support OneMedNet's mission of providing regulatory-grade, image-centric data that explicitly matches detailed Life Science data requirements. Getting the right data, at the right time, in the right format is critical to RWD utilization in all phases of innovation from research and development to validation to post market surveillance.

OneMedNet was the first company to trademark a RWD offering through its OneMedNet iRWD solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for the benefit of its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet integrates AI and other digital technologies into their existing development processes to enhance data anomaly detection, standardization, and quality checking at the pre-processing stage. AI offers OneMedNet's partners and customers the ability to increase meaningful Real World Evidence output, decrease time to insights, and make the most of the available vast data sources.

The OneMedNet iRWD network consists of more than 200 healthcare facilities and providers. Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical archives of healthcare providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

