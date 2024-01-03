Olight Group Co.,Ltd: Lights Up the Future: New Olight.com Debuts

LORTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading mobile lighting manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its new official website domain, Olight.com, on January 2, 2024, at 20:00 EST. After 16 years of unwavering commitment and a three-year quest, Olight proudly secured ownership of the coveted Olight.com.

Founded in 2007, Olight faced the challenge of an occupied Olight.com domain and had to settle on Olightworld.com. Recognizing the importance of brand conformity, Olight initiated efforts to acquire the domain in 2021 and, after three years of persevering pursuit, succeeded in September 2023, marking a historic achievement of a new level for Olight's brand building.

To celebrate this milestone, an exciting giveaway, beginning January 2nd through 8th, will be conducted. To participate, visit olight.com/new-domain-celebration and share a story about yourself or a friend regarding the perseverance spirit! The Top three most inspiring storytellers get the Limited Edition Flashlight - Arkfeld Pro Zirconium, and, additionally, there are 100 Lucky Prizes for participants.

Each Arkfeld Pro Zirconium features a unique single-digit serial number. Crafted from zirconium, a rare earth metal with super anti-corrosion properties, these flashlights pay tribute to the continuous support from Olight fans and all those who share the spirit of perseverance. "Olight.com's launch marks a higher level on brand building. We appreciate everyone's help and support, and Olight will continuously innovate and bring best service to our customers," said Mavis Xiao, Vice President of Olight.

Olight.com is designed to elevate user experience with exciting features, including:

User Experience Optimization : Swift response and issue resolution for enhanced user satisfaction.

: Swift response and issue resolution for enhanced user satisfaction. New Functions : Intuitive product comparison tool and after-sales feedback feature for informed decision-making and improved communication.

: Intuitive product comparison tool and after-sales feedback feature for informed decision-making and improved communication. Visual Excellence : Streamlined and artistic page design for a clearer interface.

: Streamlined and artistic page design for a clearer interface. Responsive Design: Optimized for mobile and web for an enhanced browsing experience.

As always committed to customer centricity, Olight values your feedback deeply. Should there be any suggestions, please reach out. We have deep appreciation for our fans in being part of the Olight story, and we anticipate many more years together.

About Olight

Olight is a leading mobile lighting brand committed to providing high-quality and innovative lighting solutions for various applications. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Olight has become a trusted name in the lighting industry. For more information, please visit www.olight.com.

